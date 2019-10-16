Hundreds of Birds Recorded Crashing Into NASCAR Hall of Fame

There was a disturbing scene at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte on Tuesday. A woman recorded hundred of birds slamming into the building and killing themselves. Holl Bell posted the video of Facebook and she was shocked to say the least.

“Oh my God, look at them all,” she says in the video per FOX 46 in Charlotte.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Belle and one employee said this was the indication of the start of an apocalypse. “Yeah, like this is where it starts. This is where it starts,” Belle said.

Police reported to the scene and they reportedly began cleaning up the birds. The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue reported 310 birds slammed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. A third of the birds were dead on arrival while 100 were severely injured.

“We desperately need help feeding them and will be posting for volunteers tomorrow [Wednesday]. They all have to be hand-fed. I’m not sure how we will manage but where there is a will there is a way. Tonight we just need some sleep,” Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said.

People have donated to the cause via Carolina Waterfowl Rescue’s Facebook page. As of Wednesday afternoon, 37 people have donated for a grand total of 1,220. Many people have commented on the video posted by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue with one person saying, “You guys are amazing!! I hate it for these guys! I hope the place will do something about it with the lights being on so bright and constantly.” Another user said, ” Someone needs to work on this building and get a lights out plan for them. This is just BEYOND awful. They are my favorite species to work with and rehab. If I didn’t have birds in rehab still here in MI Id be driving to you right now to help. Bless You for saving what you can.”

One user asked where is NASCAR in all this, writing: “Where’s big $$$ NASCAR to fix the building and donate to their care? Just heartbreaking.

NASCAR has yet to comment on the situation, but according to CNN, what happened on Tuesday night is not unusual.

“The problem is exacerbated by the migration’s timing, as many birds fly at night. Attracted by the glow of skyscrapers in the dark, they are vulnerable to collision — either with each other or the buildings. For some, the light can prove so disorientating that they flutter around for hours, eventually becoming exhausted and landing in inhospitable environments,” Amanda Watts and Eric Levenson of CNN wrote.