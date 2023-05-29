Hulk Hogan Speaks out on Roman Reigns' Long Title Run in WWE

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over 1,000 days and WWE Champion for over 420 days. It's been a long time since WWE fans have seen one competitor hold a title for as long as Reigns had, and one legend is loving it. Hulk Hogan recently appeared on The MMA Hour and praised Reigns for what he's done in the last few years.

"He's got it figured out," Hogan said of Reigns, per Wrestling Inc. "A lot of people wrestle [for] 20 or 30 years and they don't ever figure it out. I mean, they're smart to the business, but they really never figured it out. He's figured out as far as placement and timing goes, and that slow, methodical cadence when you're in the ring."

Hogan also talked about Reigns on the TMZ Sports show that airs on FS1. "He's kept the art form alive," Hogan said. "He has stepped up and got away from this choreographed looking, jumping, two guys doing the same thing and diving through the hoops."

Hogan knows all about having a long title run as he was WWE Champion for 1,474 days (Jan. 1984 – Feb. 1988) until he lost to Andre the Giant. But during that time, WWE wasn't on TV as much since there wasn't WWE Raw on Monday night or WWE SmackDown on Friday nights, so having a long title run was a little easier and more frequent than what fans are seeing today. Some fans want Reigns to lose the titles since he's had both of them for a long period of time. But with WWE launching the World Heavyweight Championship, it looks like Reigns' title run won't die anytime soon.

With Reigns having two world championships, he is called the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is the only person in WWE history to hold the WWE and Universal titles at the same time and has successfully defended the Universal Championship in the last three WrestleMania shows. Reigns won the Universal Championship back in August 2020 when he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Stroman in the triple threat match. He won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year.