How Tyler Skaggs’ Angel Teammates Honored Him During the All-Star Game

The late former Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, was recognized in a moment of silence during the MLB All-Star game. Players and managers from both the American League and National League honored Skaggs just ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

A few players and managers sported patches with the number 45 on it — which was the number Skaggs wore during his time with the Angels — while his teammates Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella wore jersey’s with his number on it.

Skaggs was found in his hotel room in Texas just hours before the team’s game against the Texas Rangers. The game was the first of a four game series, but was canceled that night and rescheduled for a later date.

The Southlake, Texas, police announced they found the 27-year-old unresponsive in his hotel room at 2:18 p.m. local time.

“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police do not believe there was any foul play involved and they don’t think that suicide is to blame either. Fans will have to wait until October, however, to find out Skaggs cause of death, per the request of his family.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels organization announced. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Rangers also took to social media shortly after the news broke, writing, “The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred also put out a statement, saying, “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Angels in 2009 fresh out of high school, then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks one year later, to then be traded back to the Angels in 2013.

Skaggs was one of the teams most valuable players this season going 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 79 2/3 innings across 15 starts.