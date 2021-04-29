How to Make the Perfect Mint Julep and Why It's the Kentucky Derby's Official Drink

✖

The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, which means there will be a lot of mint julep's consumed. Mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, and an easy drink to make at home. For those who are looking to make Mint Julep's to celebrate the biggest horse race of the year, here' what you need to do.

The ingredients for mint julep include 2.0 oz. bourbon, 0.75 oz, of simple syrup and a handful of mint leaves. Place the mint leaves in the bottom of the glass and then add the simple syrup. After that, gently press the mint leaves into the syrup. As mentioned by Boston.com, "lightly pressing the mint allows for the oils to be expressed without adding bitterness." You would then add the bourbon and lightly stir. Add crushed ice and stir gently with a spoon, and add more crushed ice to fill the cup and stir again. The final step is to garnish the drink with a mint sprig crown.

Want your very own mint julep party kit from @NBCSports? Enter to win: https://t.co/TKIe7NK0Ci pic.twitter.com/kvTaC9yGs9 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2021

But the question is how did mint julep become the official drink of the Kentucky Derby? It was declared the official drink in 1938, but as The Manual mentioned, there is no real explanation as to why this happened. Each year, Churchill Downs, the location of the Kentucky Derby serves as much as 120,00 juleps over the two days of races. It is normally made with Old Forrester, which is is the official bourbon Kentucky Derby mint julep since 2015. And if you want a mint julep at the Kentucky Derby, it won't be cheap and race-goes pay as much as $1,000 for the drink made with Woodford Reserve and served in a gold-plated glass.

“Everyone is craving to sip a Mint Julep the first Saturday in May and to get back to normal!" David Danielson, executive chef of Churchill Downs said in a recent interview with Daily Beast. "I think we’ll hit about 50,000 Juleps served this year.” This year's Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday and will be the 147th running of the race. The horse that is favored to win is Essential Quality who is undefeated in five starts, including the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Blue Grass Stakes. Last year's Kentucky Derby was pushed back to September 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.