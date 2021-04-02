How Steve Austin Got Vince McMahon to Approve 'Broken Skull Sessions' Interview With AEW's Chris Jericho

✖

WWE and AEW are joining forces on WrestleMania weekend. It was announced on Friday that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will interview Chris Jericho for his show Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will air on April 11 and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Austin recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that he talked to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon about interviewing the AEW star.

“I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview,’ ” Austin said per Wrestling Inc. “I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there. We got to talking. I’ve always respected the hell out of his career, and I’m glad they’re around—it gives the guys and girls in professional wrestling more places to work. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it, so I checked with Vince [McMahon] about it.”

Austin went on to say that McMahon thought it was a good idea. "I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” Austin said. “Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s O.K. to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

Jericho joined AEW in 2019 and became the company's first-ever World Champion. He is the leader of the Inner Circle which features Jake Hager, Santana, Oritz and Sammy Guevara. Before joining AEW, Jericho was one of the top stars in WWE. In his career with WWE, Jericho became the company's first Undisputed Champion while winning the Intercontinental Champion nine times. He became the ninth Triple Crown Champion and fourth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.