'How Do You Know' Cast: Where Are They Now?

How Do You Know is a film that features Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, and Jack Nicholson. The film was released in 2010, and while it has a strong cast, it struggled to find success in the box office. The good news is the film has been very successful on Netflix. Shortly after How Do You Know was put on the streaming service, it became the fourth most-watched movie behind Fatal Affair, The Old Guard, and The Lorax. Scott Mendelson of Forbes believes he knows why How Do You Know it thriving on Netflix. "I'd argue that Netflix gets the most value for their rom-coms," Mendelson wrote. "I don’t know what Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved, Always Be My Maybe, The Kissing Booth, Desperados or The Wrong Missy cost, but they have both performed very well in terms of overall viewership." How Do You Know is about softball player (Witherspoon) who has to choose between a baseball player or a young executive when it comes to a romantic relationship. Wilson plays the baseball player, Rudd plays the executive and Nicholson plays Rudd's father. Here's a look at where the cast of How Do You Know is now.

Reese Witherspoon - Lisa Jorgenson (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Getty) Reese Witherspoon was a star while working on How Do You Know and hasn't stopped over the last 10 years. She has recently focused more on the TV side of things, starring in Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. She is also currently starring in The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.

Paul Rudd - George Madison (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images) Like Witherspoon, Paul Rudd continues to work consistently. He most recently was seen in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. He is set to star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will hit theatres next year.

Owen Wilson - Matt Reynolds (Photo: Getty Images: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Owen Wilson is known for his roles in films such as Zoolander and Wedding Crashers before How Do You Know. Since then, Wilson has been featured in The Internship, Zoolander 2 and Father Figures. He set to star in The French Dispatch later this year.

Jack Nicholson - Charles Madison (Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Jack Nicholson is a legend in Hollywood as he's a 12-time Acadamy Award nominee. How Do You Know is Nicholson's most recent film, and he was 73 years old at the time of the release. He was last seen publicly at a Los Angeles Lakers game back in January as he's a die-hard Lakers fan.

Kathryn Hahn - Annie (Photo: Getty Images) Kathryn Hahn starred in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers before appearing in How Do You Know. She has been in a number of TV and film projects since then, including Bad Moms and Bad Moms Christmas. Hahn is set to appear in the TV series WandaVision.

Dean Norris - Tom (Photo: Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty) At the time How Do You Know was released, Dean Norris was known for his role as Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad. He has not slowed down over the years, being featured in TV shows such as Claws, The Big Bang Theory, Scandal, and Better Call Saul, which is the prequel to Breaking Bad.