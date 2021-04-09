How Danica Patrick Dealt With Aaron Rodgers Family Drama

✖

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are no longer a couple as Rodgers is engaged to Shailene Woodley. But when they were together, Patrick did everything she could to help Rodgers fix the "strained relationship" with his family, according to US Weekly.

“She was working on bringing everyone back together, and at one point, they were on speaking terms again,” a source told US Weekly of the former NASCAR star, who “helped mend” the tension between her then-boyfriend, 36, and his family members. “Now, who knows what’s going on.” Patrick and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were first romantically linked in 2017 before Patrick announcing the news they were a couple in 2018. They broke up this past summer, and fans began speculating there were issues when Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley in February.

The reason for the tension between Rodgers and the family members is unknown, but it's something his two siblings have talked about. Jordan Rodgers hinted at not keeping close contact with his brother while appearing on The Bachelorette in 2016. The oldest brother Luke also talked about the dynamic between the family and the three-time MVP publicly.

Aaron Rodgers will not discuss family issues in public. “I haven’t seen the show to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Rodgers told MISN 12 news in July 2016, while also noting that it was “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just … I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

With Rodgers being engaged to Woodley, it puts him in an interesting situation. "It’s no secret that Aaron’s been estranged from them for years," one source told OK! "The last thing he wants is for Shailene to get caught up in the drama." It's been reported that Woodley wants Rodgers to reconnect with his family. "She wants Aaron to clear the air with his folks, but he’s not ready to do that, and he doesn’t want to bring Shailene into a toxic environment," the source added. Rodgers can currently be seen on Jeopardy! as he's the guest host for two weeks. He will also be getting ready for the Packers' offseason workouts, which could begin next month.