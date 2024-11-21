Acclaimed Irish performer Jon Kenny has died at age 66 following a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed. The celebrated comedian, known for his work in D’Unbelievables and The Banshees of Inisherin, passed away on Nov. 15 at University Hospital Galway, Limerick Leader reports.

“It is with deep sadness, the family of Jon Kenny, his wife and soul-mate Margy, his son Aran and daughter Laya, wish to announce his passing yesterday, 15th November 2024 at 7:20pm, in hospital in Galway,” the family’s statement read. Kenny suffered the cardiac arrest on Nov. 10 and “did not regain consciousness, but his entire family was by his side during this difficult time,” per Irish Mirror.

The family celebrated his vibrant spirit, noting, “Jon grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could, getting every ounce of fun, madness and love from it – his wit, humour, generosity and kindness will outlast his passing. The memories and stories of those who knew him will be his legend.”

Long-time collaborator Pat Shortt shared his grief on X: “We are all devastated with the news of Jon’s passing and our thoughts are with Margy, Aaron and Leah. I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him. Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehearsal room and playing great tunes. But sitting in the kitchen with Margy and Caroline just having the craic in Lough Gur will never be forgotten. Thanks Jon.”

Kenny had faced numerous health challenges in recent years. Earlier in 2024, he revealed his ongoing battle with cancer during an appearance on RTÉ’s Oliver Callan show via Irish Mirror: “I was diagnosed… the cancer came back. I had it there again. I had it about three years ago, four years ago so I had some operation to remove some of my left lung and that was good. Good luck to that. But didn’t the fecker come back again on my left lung again.”

He added, “I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working so I’ve been grand. But just in the middle of it all then, just for the craic of it, you know when you’re getting on with things and after I had my second chemo, didn’t I get told I had heart failure. Just to throw that in the mix like… a nice little cocktail of things to be getting on with.”

The performer had previously overcome non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2000 during the height of D’Unbelievables’ success. He also dealt with heart failure during his chemotherapy treatments, reports the outlet.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to Kenny’s unique talent, as per Limerick Leader: “Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word. Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker. Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D’Unbelievables.”

Kenny’s versatile career spanned comedy, theater, television, and film. Beyond his famous partnership with Shortt in D’Unbelievables, he appeared in productions including Les Misérables, Angela’s Ashes, and Father Ted. Most recently, he garnered attention for his role in the critically praised film The Banshees of Inisherin.

His connection to his hometown remained strong throughout his career. In 2023, he served as grand marshal of Limerick’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Speaking about his roots, Kenny had reflected to Limerick Leader: “Being part of this society or community, this greater thing called Limerick you just begin to identify, I suppose we are part of a tribe, in a nice way… It’s brilliant to feel you belong to part of something and to carry it with you in your work when you go away. It’s amazing no matter where I’ve been or performed whether you are in New York or Toronto or London or Belfast or any place or even in Dublin people come up to you and they say ‘you’re from Limerick aren’t you?’”

Local community leaders expressed their shock at the news via the outlet, with Councillor Noreen Stokes describing him as “A born comedian and actor with such a wit, and he will be sadly missed.” Former Fine Gael councillor Bill O’Donnell added: “This is a great tragedy. I am very sad for his family. I am particularly saddened because mine and Jon’s family have a long history together… While we have known he has had bad health in the past, this has come as a total shock to all of us.”

Kenny had been scheduled to perform at The Schoolyard Theatre in Charleville on the evening of his passing. He is survived by his wife Margy, daughter Laya, and son Aaron. Funeral arrangements are pending.