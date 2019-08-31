Houston Texans Trading Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks

The Houston Texans have finally found resolution to the Jadeveon Clowney situation. Saturday morning, the Houston Chronicle broke the news that the Texans are sending Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, in addition to linebackers, Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. While the Texans would have certainly rather have had Jadeveon Clowney stay at home, after the club refused to provide him with a long-term contract and instead a Franchise Tag, the relationship appeared broken for good.

Clowney finds himself moving to a Seattle Seahawks team fresh off a 2018 playoff appearance yet still looking to rebuild their defense back to championship form. As for Houston, the Texans are loaded on the defensive front with the likes of J.J. Watt and more. Somewhat surprising however is that Houston would trade for defensive players as opposed to offensive linemen, the position where Bill O’Brien and staff truly need help.

2019 will be the sixth year in the NFL for Jadeveon Clowney and according to reports, he’s been training in Florida all summer and looking healthier than he has in his career — even though in the last four seasons Clowney has played in double-digit games each year. In 62 games total, the talented defensive end from South Carolina has racked up 205 combined tackles and 29 sacks.

This move comes off a turbulent last two weeks in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts seeing quarterback Andrew Luck retire and the Texans own Lamar Miller go down with a season-ending knee injury that depleted an already thin depth chart at the running back position.

The question for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks now becomes how long with Jadeveon Clowney be a member of the team in Seattle. The problems arose in Houston when Clowney sought a long-term deal and, when instead being handed a Franchise Tag, he then decided he would rather hold out than hit the field for the Texans.

As the NFL deadline has passed for Franchise Tagged players to reach a long-term deal for the 2019 season, Seattle will now have to take the risk of only having Clowney secured through this season and hoping that he’ll sign a longer deal after the year…or this could just be a one year rental. With the Seahawks looking to take back control of the NFC West and make another Super Bowl run with Russell Wilson under center, Clowney is the type of player to do just that.