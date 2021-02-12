Houston Texans to Release J.J. Watt After 10 Years With Team

J.J. Watt will play for a different NFL team next season. On Friday, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced he has asked for his release from the Houston Texans, and the team agreed. This news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

'I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said in the video. The Texans drafted Watt No. 11 overall in 2011. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015, and has been selected to the All-Pro First Team five times. This story is developing.