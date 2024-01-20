NFL Playoffs 2024: Time, Channel and How to Watch Texans vs. Ravens Divisional Round Game

The divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs is here, and eight teams will battle for a spot in the conference championships games. The first game of the weekend takes place in M&T Bank Stadium as the Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

The Texans (11-7) enter the contest with a lot of momentum. After winning their last two regular-season games to clinch the AFC South, Houston took down the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round of the playoffs last week. A big reason for the team's success is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. In 15 games during the regular season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Who will book their spot in the AFC Championship? 👀#HOUvsBAL | 4:30 ET | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/CorruIH5TT — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2024

"I just think, overall, every aspect [of] kind of just operating as an NFL player," Stroud said about his growth since the start of the season, per the Texans official website. "It's different than college, especially off the field. Just having more time on your hands and just really being a professional. "I think my coaches have done a good job helping me along with my vets and things like that, so I've grown in a lot of different places."

The Ravens (13-4) earned the top spot in the AFC after an MVP-type season from Lamar Jackson. During the regular season, Jackson completed 67 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. And on the ground, Jackson rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns. This is Jackson's fourth time in the playoffs and is looking to get his first playoff win since 2020.

"I definitely do have that chip on my shoulder," Jackson said on the Let's Go! podcast earlier this month, per the Ravens' official website. "I haven't accomplished what I wanted to yet, so that's why that chip is still on my shoulder. I want that Super Bowl. That's the accolade that I really want so bad. … I feel like we have the team to do it. We have the guys in the building, coaching staff, training staff, equipment guys, we got everything we need right now."