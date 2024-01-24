World Series Champion Pitcher Announces Retirement From MLB After 11 Seasons

A world-champion baseball pitcher has ended his playing career. On Monday, Collin McHugh went to social media to announce his retirement from MLB. This comes after spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves (his hometown team) as a relief pitcher.

"I was never the best player on any team I played for. Including my 7th grade church league team, on which I played catcher. I never did travel baseball. I went to a small private high school and a small NAIA college," McHugh wrote in an Instagram post. "I got drafted in the 18th round by the [Mets], most likely as a favor to my college coach. I threw 90 mph. I was NEVER supposed to make it out of A ball."

"16 years later, it's finally time for me to hang 'em up. And as cringey as it might sound, I'm proud of myself. Proud that I didn't give up. Proud of the clubhouses I've been lucky enough to have a locker in. Proud to be a member of the [MLBPA] alongside this generation of amazing ballplayers."

McHugh, 36, began his MLB career in 2012 with the New York Mets. He also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays before signing a two-year contract with the Braves in March 2022. McHugh's best season was in 2015 when he posted a 19-7 record with a 3,89 ERA and 171 strikeouts. Two years later, McHugh helped the Astros win their first World Series in franchise history. In his career, McHugh tallied a 71-47 record with a 3.72 ERA and 967 strikeouts.

In March 2020, McHugh signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. However, McHugh did not play during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he was dealing with an elbow injury. "His arm is not coming around like he had hoped," then-Boston manager Ron Roenicke said at the time, per CBS News Boston. "He knew that probably he was going to have to spend some time on the IL, and if he was going to do that, with what's going on, and with the pandemic, he would feel better if he was at home with his family during that time. That's the decision that he has made."