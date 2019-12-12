Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo to Upcoming Game After Lakers Outfit Controversy: ‘We Like Your Moves!’

Lizzo got the entire world talking when she started twerking at the Los Angeles Lakers game while wearing just a black t-shirt dress and a thong. The “Truth Hurts” singer was shown on the jumbotron and she got a mixed reaction from fans. However, the Houston Rockets loved watching Lizzo in action they invited her to dance with their cheerleaders — the Clutch City Dancers. Lizzo accepted the invitation, so we could be seeing the Grammy-nominated artist back on the basketball court very soon.

“[Lizzo], we like your moves!” the Rockets wrote on Twitter. “You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with [Clutch City Dancers] on the court any time!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll be there [with] bells on my booty,” Lizzo replied in a retweet.

A number of Twitter users had some interesting things to say about the Rockets inviting Lizzo to perform. “Why can’t they invite Beyoncé that’s something everyone would enjoy,” one fan wrote.

“Imagine an NBA team BEGGING for someone to come sit courtside and strip in front of 8-year-olds,” another fan wrote.

“You do this and you’ll never win a ring,” another fan added.

The majority of Rockets fans are not about having Lizzo attend a future game. But after the comments she made concerning what she did at the Lakers game, Lizzo would likely do the same thing if she were to see the Rockets live.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said, according to Popbuzz. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

“Now everyone’s looking at it…and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions,” she continued. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love – and also spread these cheeks. And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”

Lizzo has had a memorable 2019. Her album, “Cuz I Love You”, is certified gold and she has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. She was also named Entertainer of the Year by TIME magazine.