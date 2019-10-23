Houston Astros Player Roberto Osuna’s Alleged Domestic Violence Back in Spotlight Due to Staffer’s Reported Outburst

Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna is back in the spotlight for his alleged domestic violence incident, but he’s not the center of the attention. When the Astros took down the New York Yankees in Game Six of the American League Championship Series, assistant general manager Brandon Taubman reportedly turned to a group of female journalists and said, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f—ing glad we got Osuna!”

Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated reported the outburst by Taubman. She mentioned the reason it stood out as he said it to not only a group of women, but one of them was wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet. Osuna allegedly assaulted Alejandra Román Cota, the mother of his then-three-year-old child, in May 2018, when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Prosecutors dropped the charges as Cota went back to Mexico and declined to testify. However, Osuna could not contract Cota for a year, and he was suspended by Major League Baseball for 75 games. The Astros traded for Osuna in July of last year and he was a big reason why the team is going to the World Series.

The Astros got word of the Sports Illustrated story, and they responded with a statement that denies Taubman of any wrongdoing.

“The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible. An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time His comments had everything to do about the game and nothing else – there were also not directed toward any specific reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated’s attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist,” the statement said.

The Astros may deny the outburst, but one reporter is coming to the aide of Apstein.

“The Astros called this Stephanie Apstein report misleading. It is not. I was there. Saw it. And I should’ve said something sooner,” Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle said on Twitter.

