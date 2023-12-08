High School Baseball Player Left Brain Dead After Freak Accident

A high school baseball player from Georgia has been pronounced brain dead nearly two weeks after a freak accident inside a batting cage during practice, according to multiple outlets in Atlanta. Jeremy Medina, 17, had been in a coma since the Nov. 20 incident when a teammate's bat struck him in the head while the players were doing hitting drills at Gainsville High School.

"The initial trauma to his head was significant and caused him to lose consciousness and as he lost consciousness, he lost his ability to maintain his airway," Dr. Michael Cormican said at a news conference Wednesday, according to Fox 5 (per PEOPLE). Jamie Green, the principal at Gainesville, told the students about Medina on Wednesday morning, and the Medina family is moving forward with donating his organs.

18y/o Gainesville HS baseball player Jeremy Medina was hit in the head by a bat during practice and has been declared brain-dead by doctors.



He had multiple scholarships and planned to play professionally. Please pray for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/e7DeEJvtac — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 7, 2023

"The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community," the Gainesville City School System said in a statement on social media. "His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family."

Medina's father, David, said the family is working through the tragedy. "I just want everyone to be sure that our strength, my family's strength, my strength since day one has been and only been rooted in the most and amazing power of Jesus Christ, our savior and our redemptor," David said, per Fox 5.

"We are thankful and grateful for all the support that has been shared to the medina family and to Jeremy," said Pastor Frank Medina, Jeremy's uncle. "Before his passing, Jeremy made the decision to give the gift of life by registering as an organ donor and tissue donor when he received his driver's license."

Medina was a pitcher and catcher for the Gainsville baseball team while excelling at school. David said to 11 Alive.com, "Every time I will tell him, 'You know that not everyone can be like playing sports, working and doing what you do and be able to keep up the grades. Do you know that?' ?' (He says) 'Dad, I don't know, I'm just being me.'"