Henry Winkler Gushes Over Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes After Meeting Him Before Game

A Hollywood legend got to meet one of his "heroes." Henry Winkler attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and met Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Before kickoff, Mahomes went over the sidelines to talk to the Happy Days star and presented him with a signed jersey, according to KSHB in Kansas City.

"I appreciate you coming," Mahomes told Winkler while presenting him with the jersey."It says Winkler on the back and everything. I appreciate you. Have a great time." The two then hugged and posed for photos before Mahomes joined his teammates to get ready for the game. Winkler then told a reporter that he was "thrilled out of his mind" after meeting Mahomes.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes gifts Henry Winkler a signed jersey before Sunday's game in Los Angeles @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/N4apu5QROc — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022

"I think that I just met one of my heroes," he said. "He was so genuine. I think that he is exactly the same in life as he lives with the intensity on the field." Not only did Winkler get to meet Mahomes, but the 77-year-old got to see the Chiefs get a win over the Chargers to remain on top of the AFC standings. Mahomes played a big part in the win as he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

"I just thought it was cool today that when we went in the huddle, everybody was just like, 'Let's just do it,'" Mahomes said, per Arrowhead Pride. "There was no doubt that we were going to go down there and score. There was no doubt that we were going to make it happen. From the offensive line to the receivers, the running backs, the tight ends — everybody just had their mindset of — let's take it one play at a time, get it down the field, and go out there and get a touchdown when it counts, and that's what we did."

📹VIDEO: Henry Winkler on meeting #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. "I just met one of my heroes" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/zfWlX3s5YO — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022

Winkler has been working as an actor since 1972. In his career, Winkler has won two Golden Globe Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and he won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for his role in the HBO series Barry. Most recently, Winkler played a cameo role in the DC superhero film Black Adam.