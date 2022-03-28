NFL Reveals Host City for 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL has found its host city for the 2024 NFL Draft. On Monday during the Annual League Meeting in Plam Beach Florida, the NFL announced the draft will take place in downtown Detroit. The event site will be held around Campus Martin Park and Hart Plaza. This will be the first time Detroit hosts the draft.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions’ passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

“Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City,” Visit Detroit president and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region.”

The NFL Draft is looked at as the unofficial start to the NFL season. The three-day event consists of fans getting together and learning which top college football players from the past season are going to be in the league. New York has hosted draft 57 times in different venues in the area. Philadelphia has hosted the draft 15 times while Chicago is a nine-time host. This year, the draft will be held in Las Vegas, and in 2023, Kansas City will host the event.

"Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop," Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp said. "Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region." The Lions are hoping to be in a better place in 2024. They've had one winning season in five years and haven't reached the playoff since the 2016 season.