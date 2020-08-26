Harry Maguire, Manchester United Captain, Guilty of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and Attempted Bribery

✖

Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United, has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery following his trial on the Greek island and Syros after an altercation with police officers on Mykonos. Maguire received a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days. He was released from custody over the weekend and was not present at the trial.

"Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today," the team said in a statement. "Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence. It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied." The team also said Maguire will appeal the verdict "to a full and fair hearing at a later date."

Maguire sent a statement through United to ESPN's Rob Dawson. "Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing," he said. Maguire also stated that he remains "strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter." He also noted that if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

Maguire was arrested along with his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman on Thursday after an apparent brawl. Sharman was found guilty of insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees. Joe Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery. Maguire's lawyer, Alexis Anagnostakis, told the court two Albania men approached Maguire's sister, Daisy - who fainted after being injected with an unknown substance. Harry Maguire, his brother and Sharman were asked to be driven to the hospital, but they were taken to the police station instead.

"Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go," the witness told the bench when talking about Maguire attempting to bribe his way of the situation. Maguire, 27, joined United last year after spending time in Leicester City. He has appeared in 38 games for United and has scored one goal.