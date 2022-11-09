Hannah Goldy: Photos Show Peek Inside UFC Fighter's Life After Loss to Molly McCann

Hannah Goldy has been hard at work competing in UFC but is also turning heads with her steamy photos. The 30-year-old mixed martial artist has over 167,000 followers on Instagram and has an OnlyFans site. Her most recent fight came in July when she lost to Molly McCann via TKO. She has a career MMA record of 6-3 and has lost three of her last four matches. Her last win came in September 2021 when she defeated Emily Whitmire.

"This fight is extremely special for me. After my last fight, I honestly didn't think I was going to step back in the octagon again," Goldy said at the time, per MMA Junkie. "The stars aligned and I got a short-notice opportunity, and I changed up a lot of things about the way I normally go about my camps this time. I spent a lot of my time working on the mental aspect of my game. I think that really paid off tonight.

"I did this for me. I'm extremely proud of myself, and I'm just extremely happy I was able to showcase a little bit of my skill tonight and make my coaches and my team and all of my supporters proud." Here's a look at some notable photos of Goldy.