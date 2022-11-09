Hannah Goldy: Photos Show Peek Inside UFC Fighter's Life After Loss to Molly McCann
Hannah Goldy has been hard at work competing in UFC but is also turning heads with her steamy photos. The 30-year-old mixed martial artist has over 167,000 followers on Instagram and has an OnlyFans site. Her most recent fight came in July when she lost to Molly McCann via TKO. She has a career MMA record of 6-3 and has lost three of her last four matches. Her last win came in September 2021 when she defeated Emily Whitmire.
"This fight is extremely special for me. After my last fight, I honestly didn't think I was going to step back in the octagon again," Goldy said at the time, per MMA Junkie. "The stars aligned and I got a short-notice opportunity, and I changed up a lot of things about the way I normally go about my camps this time. I spent a lot of my time working on the mental aspect of my game. I think that really paid off tonight.
"I did this for me. I'm extremely proud of myself, and I'm just extremely happy I was able to showcase a little bit of my skill tonight and make my coaches and my team and all of my supporters proud." Here's a look at some notable photos of Goldy.
All White
One fan replied: "Definitely the best body award ever," while another person said, "I'll be your sparring buddy just to hang with u hahahha jk jk."prevnext
Hard at Work
One person wrote: "Your wrestling and grappling is [100]. You would of won your last fight if it wasn't for the knee that happened. Keep it up champ."prevnext
Mom Life
Goldy wrote in the post: " Odins been asking me to watch IT for weeks…. do you think he'll ask me again?"prevnext
Fun in Florida
One fan replied: "We LOVE AND SUPPORT you my beautiful friend!!! You are amazing and continue to be inspiration. Ironically I opened up IG tonight saw your post and happen to be wearing this."prevnext
Good Hair Day
One fan said, " What an absolute dime! Thick, Fit, and can throw hands? Marry me now!"prevnext
Pool Life
One fan wrote: "I love your confidence the most about yourself. You truly are one impressive woman. Always remember to be yourself and enjoy life."prevnext
Side View
And this fan replied: "You are amazing are one of the sexiest woman I have seen no joke WOW! "prev