Halle Berry Sends Message to UFC Star Daniel Cormier After Announcing Retirement

Daniel Cormier ended his MMA career after losing to Stipe Miocic on Saturday night at UFC 252, and Halle Berry has a message for him. The 54-year old Academy Award-winning actress went to Instagram to pay tribute to Cormier who is a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. Berry was able to attend UFC 252, which was held in Las Vegas.

"I had the honor and privilege tonight to witness @dc_mma in possibly his last #MMA fight - one of the best to ever do it," Berry wrote in an Instagram post which also featured a photo of Cormier. "His legacy will live on and on, and his career will forever be a shining example of what it is to be a true champion!"

Cormier lost to the Miocic, the UFC heavyweight champion, via unanimous decision. After the fight, Cormier said: "I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles, and I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future. That'll be it for me. I've had a long run, it's been great. I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight." UFC president Dana White spoke on Cormier after UFC 252 and said talked about how tough of a competitor he is.

"The funny thing about Cormier is that he's one of those guys that doesn't look like he could be the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, but man, that guy is tough, gritty, he’s got a really good fight IQ," White said via MMA Fighting. 'He's tough, he's a tough guy."

Berry was able to attend UFC 252 despite fans not being allowed in the building. However, Berry has developed strong ties with the MMA community as she recently finished production on the MMA film Bruised. Berry plays Jackie "Justice," a disgraced MMA fighter who is trying to rejuvenate her career when she reunites with her 6-year-old son. Bruised is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Berry was also in Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, which was on Friday. She had social media buzzing when she posted a photo of her on a skateboard wearing a shirt and bikini bottom. In another post, Berry shared a video of her walking on a beach wearing a black bikini.