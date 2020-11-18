'Gridiron Gang' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Dwayne, "The Rock" Johnson, was in the early stages of his movie career when he was featured in Gridiron Gang. Loosely based on a true story, Gridiron Gang, released in 2006, focuses on a man named Sean Porter (Johnson) who works at a detention center in Los Angeles. He becomes frustrated when he cannot help kids get away from their issues, including drug dealings and street gangs. Porter comes up with the idea of starting a football team so the kids can feel they belong to something. "I work a lot with young kids, whether they are young, underprivileged kids or After School All-Stars, my own foundation Rock Foundation or Make-a-Wish," Johnson said in a 2006 interview with Blackfilm.com when talking about Gridiron Gang. "What this movie did, it re-affirmed a feeling that I had that it’s just nice to see people out there who really, really care. A guy like Sean Porter, who is in a thankless job and a selfless guy, still works to this day at a prison for kids. He is a probation officer who just really wants to change their lives, who really, really, really cares." Here's a look at what the cast is up to now.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - Sean Porter (Photo: Josh Jacks/Star Max/GC Images/Getty) Who knows what The Rock is doing these days? Since Gridiron Gang the former WWE Superstar's movie career has taken off. He has starred in five of the Fast and Furious films, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Rampage. He just wrapped up filming Red Notice, a Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Xzibit - Malcolm Moore (Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor, Getty) Xzibit is known more for his work in the music world but has starred in a few films before Gridiron Gang. He has gone on to appear in films such as Sun Dogs and has appeared in a few TV shows including Hawaii Five-0 and Empire. He's also reportedly set to release a new album, his first in eight years.

Kevin Dunn - Ted Dexter (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff, Getty) Kevin Dunn was very active in Hollywood before Gridiron Gang. That hasn't changed 14 years later as he starred in the TV series Veep (2013-2019) and has starred in films such as Draft Day, Keeping up with the Joneses and Above Suspicion, which was released last year.

Jurnee Smollett - Danyelle Rollins (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence, Getty) Gridiron Gang was one of Jurnee Smollett's earlier films. She went on to star in films such as Hands of Stone and The Great Debaters. Most fans know her for her roles in the TV series Friday Night Lights, The Defenders, True Blood and Underground. This year, Smollett was seen in the DC Comics film Birds of Prey.

L. Scott Caldwell - Bobbi Porter (Photo: Freeform / Contributor, Getty) L. Scott Caldwell has a long resume as she has appeared on dozens of TV shows and theatre plays. The film list isn't as long, but she has been seen in Division 19, The Perfect Guy and Concussion with Will Smith. Last year, Caldwell was seen on the CBS Series All Rise.

Omari Hardwick - Free (Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor, Getty) Omari Hardwick has gone on to have a successful career. Most fans know him as James "Ghost" St. Patrick on the Starz series Power, which ran from 2014-2020. Hardwick is in a new movie called Spell and will star in an upcoming film called Army of the Dead.