Goose Runs Loose During MLB Playoff Game, and the Reactions Are Priceless

Baseball fans got a treat while watching the MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, a goose made its way onto the field at Dodgers Stadium and would not leave. Both teams played on, but when the Padres switched pitchers, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium worked to get the goose off the field.

The Los Angeles Audubon Society identified the goose as a Greater White-Fronted Goose, a species that travels through Los Angeles on its way south. The birds are found mainly west of the Mississippi River and normally migrate during the night, according to Audubon.com.

"That was pretty gnarly," Padres infielder Manny Machado said, per USA Today. "Just didn't want to hurt him. I think he was hurt when he landed so I didn't like seeing that, but I guess it was good luck for us." The Padres went on to win the game 5-3 to tie the series 1-1. Here's a look at the fans reacting to the goose taking over the MLB playoff game.