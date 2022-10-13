Goose Runs Loose During MLB Playoff Game, and the Reactions Are Priceless

By Brian Jones

Baseball fans got a treat while watching the MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, a goose made its way onto the field at Dodgers Stadium and would not leave. Both teams played on, but when the Padres switched pitchers, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium worked to get the goose off the field.

The Los Angeles Audubon Society identified the goose as a Greater White-Fronted Goose, a species that travels through Los Angeles on its way south. The birds are found mainly west of the Mississippi River and normally migrate during the night, according to Audubon.com. 

"That was pretty gnarly," Padres infielder Manny Machado said, per USA Today. "Just didn't want to hurt him. I think he was hurt when he landed so I didn't like seeing that, but I guess it was good luck for us." The Padres went on to win the game 5-3 to tie the series 1-1. Here's a look at the fans reacting to the goose taking over the MLB playoff game.

One person said: "I'm a farm girl – there is something wrong with this goose. Healthy geese do not do belly flops on land – it should have landed on its feet."

One person responded: "Why am I thinking of that scene from the office where Dwight brings in a dead goose and is like 'don't worry, she's dead. Oh wait, (looks under goose's leg) *he's* dead.'"

One fan said: "THIS IS THE GREATEST THING IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE. YOU WIN TWITTER USER OF THE DAY HAHAHAHA."

One person responded: '''Hello please wrangle a wild animal in front of 50,000 people. no, you are not an expert. which animal? idk guess.'"

A Twitter user said: "I'll say this. Whoever wins this series, should make him their new mascot for the rest of their playoff run. LOL."

One fan said: "Is Goose Gossage about to become the second-most famous goose in MLB history?!"

And this fan wrote: "The goose is playing the shift on the left side right now in the bottom of the 8th for the [Padres], but he unfortunately lets it through the hole."

