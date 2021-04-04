Goldberg Taking on Feral Hogs, Reveals Custom 'Who's Next' Rifle

✖

WWE legend Bill Goldberg just purchased a new rifle, one with a very special purpose. He revealed that he is dealing with a feral hog problem at his Texas home. The rifle will help the professional wrestler try to contend with the animals causing destruction to his property.

Goldberg posted a photo on Instagram that showed the new addition to his armory. The custom Overwatch rifle was created by Red Beard Gunworks and featured a custom camo pattern. The company added the laser-engraved message "who's next," as well as Goldberg's logo on the magazine. The rifle was eye-catching, but Goldberg revealed that it had another purpose.

"Woke up this morning with some destruction on our property and it looks like we have a Hog problem. Unfortunately for them ( thx to [Red Beard Gunworks ) they now have a GOLDBERG problem!" the wrestler wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He also revealed in the caption that the custom rifle uses a 6.5 Creedmoor cartridge, which is made for long-range shooting.

Feral hogs have a reputation for causing considerable damage across many states, including Texas and Arkansas. The animals reportedly cause up to $2.5 billion in damage while destroying crops. Their razor-sharp tusks also have the potential to seriously injury people.

"Wild hogs are ‘opportunistic omnivores,’ meaning they’ll eat most anything," Smithsonian Magazine’s John Morthland said. "They’ll devour or destroy whole fields — of sorghum, rice, wheat, soybeans, potatoes, melons and other fruits, nuts, grass, and hay. Farmers planting corn have discovered that the hogs go methodically down the rows during the night, extracting seeds one by one."

There are several ways that residents of these states deal with the feral hogs destroying their land. Shooting from the ground with a long-range rifle is one option, but some people take to the sky. They will get into helicopters and fly around ranches, shooting the feral hogs from up above.

While Goldberg continues to hunt down hogs, he will also face questions about his future in WWE. He has a "two matches per year deal" with the promotion but has not stepped inside the squared circle since Royal Rumble 2021. There were rumors of Goldberg appearing at WrestleMania 37, but Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer clarified that Goldberg will actually miss the two-night event. "No Goldberg, no Undertaker, no Lesnar. So you've taken some of the biggest attractions off and Edge does not replace them," Meltzer said.