Major Update on Goldberg Returning to WWE

It looks like Goldberg will be returning to WWE very soon. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Comicbook.com), the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on Monday Night Raw next week and he will face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. The last time Goldberg was on WWE TV was when he lost to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in January. That match was for the WWE Championship, so it looks like Goldberg will have another chance to redeem himself.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform, and I don't pass judgment on it," Goldberg told Fox Sports' Ryan Satin in an interview in January. "I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day, I'm there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide "that guy," and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."

Last summer, Goldberg revealed he is under contract for four more matches and is signed through 2022. This means that Goldberg will compete in two matches this year and two more in 2022 before his contract is up. Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship once during his time in WWE. He has yet to win the WWE Championship, and with the way Lashley is booked, it's hard to see Goldberg win the title from him.

Fans have been critical of Goldberg for getting a main event spot on a show like SummerSlam over younger talent who have worked every day to get an opportunity. "They can complain all they want. I was brought in for a reason," Goldberg told Satin. I’m a relief pitcher. I’d like to think that I’m the top-echelon relief pitcher, and if they didn’t think there was value in bringing in that relief pitcher to close out the game, then they wouldn’t call me."

SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Other rumored matches that are set to take place are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Seth Rollins.