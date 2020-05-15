'GLOW' Season 4: Everything We Know
GLOW fans are ready for Season 4 to be released. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans might have to wait a while to see what happens with their favorite ladies of pro wrestling. Season 3 of GLOW was released last year, and it announced in September that the fourth season is a go. Kimmy Gatewood, who plays Stacey "Ethel Rosenblatt"/"Ozone" Beswick, told PopCulture.com that waiting for the news of a Season 4 was not an easy thing to do.
"I'm going to remain positive, though, because I think that there's more stories to be told, and I think we just started to gain even more momentum and I can't wait to see the stories played through... The stories that these group of women are going to continue to tell," she said. "There are so many characters that still have much more to give and I have more wrestling moves to show off." The third season of GLOW focused on the girls performing in Las Vegas and ended with a cliffhanger between Ruth Wilder (played by Alison Brie) and Debbie Egan (played by Betty Gilpin). Will Ruth be back with the group when Season 4 begins? Here's everything to know about the fourth season of GLOW.
The Final Season
#Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final season!
Along with the announcement of Season 4, it was confirmed that GLOW will not have a Season 5 as the fourth season will be the last. "The truth is that we're so fortunate with this group of people making this show," creator Liz Flahive says, per Digital Spy. "When you have this kind of an orchestra, you want to keep playing. It's a wonderful group of people to work with both in front [of] and behind the camera. It's so fun and healthy and satisfying and that's no small thing. We feel very fortunate and that's another thing — we all really love going to work and we'd like to keep going to work."
Fliming has started
It was reported GLOW started filming in February and Alison Brie confirmed the news on her Instagram page. Filming was supposed to end in May, however, with the coronavirus pandemic going on, GLOW had to halt productions.
When Will Season 4 Air?
Like all tv productions, Glow is on hold for the next two weeks. I’m the meantime, catch me hosting Wack History Month this week on @sternshow 101 if you need something fun to temporarily get your mind off the insanity we’re living in. Stay safe friends. #sternshow #glownetflix
That's the big question. GLOW put productions to a halt in early March, and it's unknown when they will return. If the cast and crew can get things going in the Summer, it's likely Season 4 could be released in early 2021. It's also possible it could be released in December at the earliest.
What to Expect
When it comes to the plot, little is known about Season 4 of GLOW. However, we can assume that the girls will have their own TV show as Debbie Egan was able to purchase a TV Network with Sebastian "Bash" Howard at the end of Season 3. "I don't know much [about season 4]!" Marc Maron, who plays Sam Sylvia, said to Forbes in March. "I start shooting this week. I'm in eight of the 10 episodes, and they've shot one episode. I've read one script and it's definitely going to be different than the other seasons—there's a whole new world to it, it seems.
Possible Trailer
Hey! Good news! One more round!
It might be a while before we get a trailer for GLOW. As Maron mentioned, production was in the early stages before it has to be shut down. Last year, the trailer for the third season was released in June. With the pandemic going on, fans might have to wait until the end of the year for a look at Season 4.
Location Change
Anyone else obsessed with this show? 🤩 #GLOW
In Season 3, the ladies were battling on the Las Vegas strip. With Debbie landing a TV network, will they return to L.A.? Alison Brie confirmed to Collider the group will not be in Vegas, but she did not say if they will return to Los Angles or not. We'll find out soon enough.
Who's Coming Back?
How I've missed my girls! ♥ #glownetflix
There's not going to be too many changes to the cast as most if not all the cast members from Season 3 will be back. Marc Maron and Sam, Kate Nash as Rhonda have confirmed their return to the show. Brie will not only return, but she will also direct an episode. Gilpin should be back as well as Britt Baron, who plays Justine, and Sydelle Noel, who plays Cherry.