'GLOW' Season 4: Everything We Know

GLOW fans are ready for Season 4 to be released. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans might have to wait a while to see what happens with their favorite ladies of pro wrestling. Season 3 of GLOW was released last year, and it announced in September that the fourth season is a go. Kimmy Gatewood, who plays Stacey "Ethel Rosenblatt"/"Ozone" Beswick, told PopCulture.com that waiting for the news of a Season 4 was not an easy thing to do. "I'm going to remain positive, though, because I think that there's more stories to be told, and I think we just started to gain even more momentum and I can't wait to see the stories played through... The stories that these group of women are going to continue to tell," she said. "There are so many characters that still have much more to give and I have more wrestling moves to show off." The third season of GLOW focused on the girls performing in Las Vegas and ended with a cliffhanger between Ruth Wilder (played by Alison Brie) and Debbie Egan (played by Betty Gilpin). Will Ruth be back with the group when Season 4 begins? Here's everything to know about the fourth season of GLOW.

The Final Season #Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/nI0OjJNjR1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 20, 2019 Along with the announcement of Season 4, it was confirmed that GLOW will not have a Season 5 as the fourth season will be the last. "The truth is that we're so fortunate with this group of people making this show," creator Liz Flahive says, per Digital Spy. "When you have this kind of an orchestra, you want to keep playing. It's a wonderful group of people to work with both in front [of] and behind the camera. It's so fun and healthy and satisfying and that's no small thing. We feel very fortunate and that's another thing — we all really love going to work and we'd like to keep going to work."

Fliming has started View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:19am PST It was reported GLOW started filming in February and Alison Brie confirmed the news on her Instagram page. Filming was supposed to end in May, however, with the coronavirus pandemic going on, GLOW had to halt productions.

What to Expect View this post on Instagram Transitioning into Sam Sylvia. #GLOW A post shared by @ marcmaron on Mar 10, 2020 at 10:57am PDT When it comes to the plot, little is known about Season 4 of GLOW. However, we can assume that the girls will have their own TV show as Debbie Egan was able to purchase a TV Network with Sebastian "Bash" Howard at the end of Season 3. "I don't know much [about season 4]!" Marc Maron, who plays Sam Sylvia, said to Forbes in March. "I start shooting this week. I'm in eight of the 10 episodes, and they've shot one episode. I've read one script and it's definitely going to be different than the other seasons—there's a whole new world to it, it seems.

Possible Trailer Hey! Good news! One more round! https://t.co/YrE2LQVvfF — marc maron (@marcmaron) September 20, 2019 It might be a while before we get a trailer for GLOW. As Maron mentioned, production was in the early stages before it has to be shut down. Last year, the trailer for the third season was released in June. With the pandemic going on, fans might have to wait until the end of the year for a look at Season 4.

Location Change Anyone else obsessed with this show? 🤩 #GLOW pic.twitter.com/sOtBRthehh — Roxi Drive (@RoxiDrive) August 30, 2019 In Season 3, the ladies were battling on the Las Vegas strip. With Debbie landing a TV network, will they return to L.A.? Alison Brie confirmed to Collider the group will not be in Vegas, but she did not say if they will return to Los Angles or not. We'll find out soon enough.