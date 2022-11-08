Nikki Bella Trolls Sister Brie in 'Oh Hell No...With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are not big fans of heights. And because of that, The Bella twins are facing their fears in the new episode of Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans. In an exclusive clip of the Meta series, Brie goes on a virtual hot air balloon ride, and Nikki trolls her by adding noises and distractions to make her sister less comfortable.

"Hold on tight! This virtual hot-air balloon ride will send you soaring!" the official synopsis states. "Just ask the Bella Twins. Confined hundreds of miles above ground, Nikki and Brie Bella have a chance at conquering one of their biggest fears yet – HEIGHTS! It's time to strap on your Meta Quest headset, and go up, up, and away with your favorite pro wrestlers!"

Nikki and Brie Bella are known for their time in WWE and recently made a return to the company. The two competed in the Royal Rumble match in January and are looking to win the Women's Tag Team Championship shortly. In June, PopCulture.com spoke to Nikki Bella about her next run in WWE.

"When you're a WWE superstar, it just never leaves you, that ring feeling," Nikki told PopCulture when asked about returning at the Royal Rumble. "It's funny because I'll talk to people and they're like, 'Oh, you're retired now.' Even some of the other retired or Hall of Famers, we just say you never truly retire as a professional wrestler because you're just always eager. Even when you think it's your last match, you're always eager to go back. And when Brie and I were in there, I think you saw it, the pure joy we were having."

Nikki continued: "We immediately turned into heels and we were just having so much fun. And I remember coming back from that, just being like, 'Okay, so when's my next match? When am I coming back and doing this?' And all the girls are like, 'Can you guys please come back?' That was so fun and that's what it's all about. But I definitely have one more run in me and after experiencing the rumble, I definitely can't wait to have that next run." The episode of Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans featuring The Bella Twins will premiere on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 12 p.m. ET on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram page as well as Facebook Messenger's Watch Together.