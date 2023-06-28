Brie Bella Reveals Husband Bryan Danielson's Intense Broken Arm X-Ray

Brie Bella (officially known as Brie Garcia) shared a brutal image of her husband's injury. Bryan Danielson suffered a broken forearm at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door and said he could miss up to two months of action. But when Bella shared the x-ray photo of the injury, it's possible the All Elite Wrestling star could be out a little longer.

"Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!!" Bella wrote in an Instagram Story. "Definitely worse than we thought!!" Danielson took on New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Forbidden Door. The two competed for nearly 30 minutes, and Danielson won via submission. Danielson said the injury happened when Okada landed on the top rope elbow. When speaking to reporters after Forbidden Door, Danielson said he didn't have his elbow in a safe space.

"I was planning on wrestling on Wednesday this week. I don't think that's going to happen because, in this specifically, we think I fractured my right forearm with about ten minutes left to go. Talking to our doctors, and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers, they think it's going to be six to eight weeks for this specific injury. The stuff after Revolution and the Iron Man match with Max, I had a torn labrum and then some compressed vertebrae. That's normal wrestler stuff. I'm fine. We just thought, for a precautionary measure," Danielson said, per Fightful.

Danielson has been with AEW since 2021 after his contract with WWE expired. He has not won the world title yet but has been one of the top stars in the company, competing in title matches and headlining pay-per-view shows. Danielson was in WWE from 2009-2021 and had a memorable run, winning the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship once and is the company's 15th Grand Slam Champion in history.

One thing Danielson wants to do is compete in NJPW's G1 Climax. "I don't know because that requires Tony (Khan) to allow me to be off of TV for four weeks or whatever. You have to look at it from a Tony investment point of view, right?" he said in an interview with Raj Prashad of UPROXX. "Does he really want somebody like me who is older to go through that many hard matches, be off of TV for four weeks, and potentially get injured? Probably not."