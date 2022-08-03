Gisele Bündchen Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady on His 45th Birthday

Tom Brady is now 45 years old, and his wife has a special message for him. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to wish Brady a happy 45th birthday. In the Instagram post, Bündchen shares a photo of Brady with their two children — Vivan and Benjamin.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" Bündchen wrote in the Instagram post. "[Tom Brady] you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" Brady is currently practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get ready for his 23rd NFL season. The offseason was an interesting one for Brady as he retired from the NFL in February but decided to return five weeks later. Bündchen spoke to British Vogue earlier this year and shared her thoughts on Brady playing again and making the move to Tampa from Boston.

"When my husband decided he was going to play another year, I didn't want to put them in a school, because it takes a lot to adapt to a new town," Bündchen expressed. "They left all their friends in Boston — and just look at what the world was going through. I needed to create a soft landing."

Brady recently spoke to Variety and explained why he announced his retirement. "I made the decision in the moment, and I felt it was the right thing for the team to let the Bucs know," Brady said. "You need time to plan. And then through conversations with Bruce [Arians, the team's former coach], Jason [Licht, general manager] and my wife, I felt like I could still play and compete.

"And it's not that I'm any less committed once I say that it's a yes, but I've got a 14-year-old son who lives in New York City — he wants time. My wife, she's been incredibly supportive of my career over a long period of time. So I had to talk with her, you know what I mean? Those decisions get made with me as a family. And I have two younger kids, one 12 and one 9 — everyone's got challenging lives." Brady and the Buccaneers will make their 2022 debut on Sept. 11 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.