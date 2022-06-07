Gisele Bündchen Posts Video of Tom Brady in His Underwear

✖

Gisele Bündchen just showed a very revealing side of Tom Brady. On Monday, the 41-year-old model went to Instagram to show Brady wearing nothing but his underwear, which was a pair of his BRADY apparel brand boxer briefs. And in the video, Bündchen says, "Hey somebody's brand new underwear!" according to PEOPLE.

As Brady tried to hide behind a towel, Bündchen says, "What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear," she says. "Is that Brady Brand underwear?" The official BRADY brand Twitter account shared the video and announced that the underwear line will launch on Thursday.

Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady.



Join the waitlist now for early access: https://t.co/q1Gfhl5nzW pic.twitter.com/aoD9SV271i — BRADY (@bradybrand) June 6, 2022

"He loves clothes way more than I do," Bündchen told WSJ Magazine last year. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about." Bündchen also said that Brady "accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football. Now it's great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do."

Along with Brady's new underwear line, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is getting ready for the 2022 season. After a short retirement, Brady is playing at least one more season in Tampa. After the 2022 season, Brady's future on the field is unknown, but once he retires, Fox Sports will be ready for him as he agreed to be the lead NFL analyst for the Network.

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in March. "We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run." Brady, 44, is entering his 23rd NFL season. He has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.