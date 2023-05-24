Gervonta Davis' Domestic Violence Case Dropped

Florida prosecutors dropped the domestic violence case against boxer Gervonta Davis Monday. The woman who accused Davis of assaulting her at his Parkland, Florida home no longer wanted to proceed with the case, a Broward County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson said.

The Baltimore native, 28, was arrested on Dec. 27 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. He was released on a $1,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty.

"The prosecution, victim, and defense agreed that the defendant had to complete an anger management course and parenting class," Broward County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson Aaron Savitski told the Baltimore Sun in an email. "After the prosecutor received certificates of completion of both courses, she again consulted with the victim who was satisfied with this outcome and said she wanted the case to be dropped."

Days after the arrest, the woman claimed Davis did not harm her or her daughter. In a statement issued through her lawyer, the woman said their relationship was "in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument," reports the Sun. She said the two were going to attend counseling and the situation was "the last thing I wanted to be made public."

When the woman called 911 on the day of the argument, she told operators Davis threatened to kill her. The responding sheriff's deputy wrote that Davis struck the woman with a "closed hand type slap" that resulted in a "small abrasion" inside her lip.

Davis denied the allegations. Hours after the alleged incident, he posted a message on Instagram, insisting he did not attack the woman. "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F-ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F-ING CRAZY!!" he wrote, reports TMZ. "IM NOT A MONSTER."

Davis is also serving house arrest in Baltimore. He was convicted for his role in a November 2020 hit-and-run in which four people were injured. Although he lives in Florida, a Baltimore judge ordered Davis to 90 days' house arrest in Maryland earlier this month. He was also ordered to attend Mothers Against Drunk Driving sessions, pay a $60 fine, and complete three years of probation. He is staying at his coach's house in Maryland while serving his sentence.

Davis is undefeated professionally, with 27 knockouts and two wins by decision since his pro debut in February 2013. He has fought twice since his arrest. In January, he retained his WBA lightweight title by defeaturing Hector Garcia. He also defeated Ryan Garcia in April.