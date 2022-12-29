Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxing Champion Accused of Domestic Violence

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to PEOPLE. He was charged with battery causing bodily harm. According to ESPN, Davis was released Wednesday afternoon following a court hearing where bail was set at $1,000.

ESPN obtained the incident report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office which says Davis allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a "closed hand type slap." The outlet obtained the 911 call where the woman is heard saying, "Please help me; I need help, please. I'm trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and attacked me ... He's going to kill me."

When Davis was released, he denied the allegations in a now-deleted social media post. "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F—ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F—ING CRAZY!!" Davis wrote. "IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. ... THAT'S THE ONLY REASON I'M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!"

Davis is scheduled to take on Hector Luis Gracia at a PBC boxing event for Showtime/PPV on Jan.7 in Washington D.C. A Showtime source told PEOPLE that Davis "is the main event, and right now, we are moving forward." Davis is no stranger to legal issues as he was arrested in February 2020 on suspicion of battery charges, but that case was discharged in December of that year. Davis is set to appear in a Baltimore court in February for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash in November 2020. He is accused of feeling the scene of a crash that involved four people, including a pregnant woman.

Davis has held multiple world titles in three weight classes, including the WBA (regular) lightweight championship since 2019, the IBF super featherweight championship in 2017, the WBA (Super) super featherweight championship between 2018 and 2021 and the WBA (regular) super lightweight title in 2021. He has a 27-0 record, and his last match was in May 2022 when he defeated Rolando Romero via TKO. Along with the Jan. 7 bout against Garcia, Davis is set to face Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on Apr. 25. Garcia is also undefeated and won the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021.