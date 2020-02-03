Super Bowl 2020: Boxer Gervonta Davis in Physical Altercation With Woman at Weekend Event, Caught on Camera

Boxer Gervonta Davis was caught on camera fighting with a woman during a charity basketball game in Miami during Super Bowl LIV weekend. Davis later denied hitting the women in a statement to TMZ, although he admitted being “aggressive” during the incident and said the woman is the mother of his child. The 25-year-old Baltimore native is considered one of the rising stars in boxing, and became the WBA lightweight title holder last year.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Footage from the scene appears to show Davis grab a woman by her jacket, pulling he up from her seat. The two were then escorted out of the venue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witnesses told TMZ they started yelling at each other, but it is not clear who put their hands on the other first. No one was arrested, but the people who organized the event are “extremely upset,” the outlet reports.

“I never once hit her,” Davis told TMZ. “Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

Davis also shared the statement on his Instagam Story.

Davis’ adviser, Lorin Chvotkin, offered no comment on the incident, reports the Baltimore Sun. There has been no police report or protective order filed against Davis, the outlet added.

Last year, Davis faced a misdemeanor assault charge in connection to an alleged altercation in February at a mall in Virginia, reports the Sun. He reached a settlement before he was set to appear in court and the charge was dropped.

Davis is a rising star in the boxing world, with a 23-0 career record that includes 22 knockouts. He is based in Atlanta and won the World Boxing Association lightweight title in December.

Photo credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images