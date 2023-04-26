Boxer Dies in Car Crash at 23: Fighting Community Mourns Death of Oran Gethins

Oran Gethins, a boxer from Ireland, died in a car accident near his home on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 23 years old. Gethins was a member of Sean McDermott's boxing club in Manorhamilton. The club went to Facebook to share the news of Gethins who won his first Irish title at 16 years old.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train. Always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring, he won an Irish title for the club in 2016 his father Sandy is also a coach of our junior class. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his Dad Sandy, Mum Maeve and younger brother Zac and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time, Rest in peace champ."

We here at https://t.co/fdeGYg0YJY would like to express our sadness at hearing of the passing of Oran Gethins.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/EEBWlr2pEZ — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) April 23, 2023

According to The Sun, gardai are appealing for any witnesses of the accident to come forward with information. In a statement, a spokesman said: "Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them."

Manorhamilton Rangers Pro also issued a statement that said: "A post we're struggling to write as we try to come to terms with the devastating loss of a true gent and one of the best players to have come through our club," it wrote. "We learned of Oran's tragic death earlier today. We are all still numb with disbelief. We had the pleasure to watch Oran grow and develop as a player and a fine young man. We had the pleasure to coach and watch him excel on the football field. He brought many a smile to our faces and he always gave his all for the club." Gethins is survived by his parents Andrew and Maeve as well as his brother Zach, funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.