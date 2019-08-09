Drug Charges Dropped Against Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts is in the clear as prosecutors from South Carolina dropped a cocaine possession charge against him on Thursday. Werts was arrested in Clinton, S.C. on Jul 31 after police discovered what they suspected was cocaine on the car.

“It has been dropped,” Werts’ attorney William Townes Jones said according to ESPN. “Prosecutors reviewed the evidence available and determined it was insufficient to go forward to establish the level of proof necessary to convict him.”

Werts was driving to his grandmother’s house and the police pulled him over for speeding. He waited five minutes to stop so he could be a well-lit area. As the officers approached Werts, they noticed a slime-like white substance on the hood of the car. One of the officers tested the substance with a field-test kit and it came up positive for cocaine.

The officer then went back to talk to Werts.

“What’s the white stuff on your hood, man?” the officer asked Werts, according to The George-Anne, Georgia Southern’s student newspaper.

“Bird s—,” Werts answered.

“That ain’t bird s—,” the officer said.

“I promise you, that’s bird doo-doo,” Werts responded.

“I promise you, it’s not, though,” the officer said.

“I swear to God, that’s bird doo-doo,” Werts said.

“I swear to God, it’s not,” the officer said. “I just tested it, and it turned pink.”

Once the news of Werts no longer being charged with cocaine possession, the school released a statement.

“After receiving official word that the misdemeanor drug charge against Shai Werts has been dropped by the Saluda County, South Carolina Solicitors Office, Shai is no longer subject to Georgia Southern University’s student-athlete code of conduct protocol, which provides guidance for drug-related charges,” GS Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein said in an email to The George-Anne.

Georgia Southern fans are happy to see Werts in the clear because he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the country. In 2018, Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for 987 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team by Pro Football Focus and he was named the Bart Starr MVP of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.