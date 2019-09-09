Georgia College Volleyball Player Dead at 21 After Trying to Evacuate Before Hurricane Dorian

A college volleyball player from Georgia died in a car crash while trying to evacuate from Hurricane Dorian according to the Daily Mail. Savannah State University volleyball player Karissa Tatum, 21, passed away on Sept. 4 after getting into an accident with her friends. She was taken to the hospital where she died, but the passengers in the car survived.

“On behalf of the Savannah State University family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Miss Tatum,” Savannah State Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington said in a statement via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As caring members of the Tiger family, let us all do everything possible to support each other during this difficult time. Please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

The accident occurred on I-16. Tatum hydroplaned a hit a tree.

“She was like a best friend, she was a great person, she would give anything to anybody. She would do anything to make you smile,” De’Antonette Rodriguez, Tatum’s teammate and roommate said via WSAV.

Tatum attended LaFayette High School in LaFayette, Georgia. When the school heard the news, it released a statement and the volleyball players there paid tribute to her.

“The Lady Ramblers dedicate tonights wins to the family and friends of Karissa Tatum; 2017 LHS graduate, Junior, Right Side hitter for Savannah State University, and former STUD Lady Rambler,” the school said in a Facebook post. “Karissa was the epitome of a competitor. She didn’t care who you were, she was gonna show up and show out. Karissa knew she wanted going to play D1 athletics, so she did it. When she tore her acl, she knew she was going to be back before the season started the next year, and she did it. Karissa was the 2nd of three Ramblers to ever reach the 1000 kill mark in a career.

“Everyone that knew Karissa, was lucky to meet a special person. While she was only teammates with 2 of our current Lady Ramblers, her legacy as a Rambler and dedication the program helped pave the way for the current Ramblers. Karissa helped build the foundation for what we now have.”

Tatum was a communications major at Savannah State. The teachers and classmates plan to honor Tatum when they return to class this week.