Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested on Two Driving Charges

A two-time college football national champion was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor change of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving, according to Athens-Clarke County jail booking record, per ESPN. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was involved in an incident on Jan. 10 the day after the team's 65-7 victory over TCU in the Colege Football Playoff national championship game in Los Angeles.

The University of Georgia released a statement that said: "We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

According to the official police report (per 247Sports), an officer at the University of Georgia campus noticed two Dodge Chargers right next to each other while waiting for a green light. When the light turned green, both vehicles began racing down College Station Rd. at a high speed. The officer attempted to catch the vehicles but could not catch up to them despite going 75 miles per hour. The UGA Campus Safety Camera System caught the vehicles, and the investigation led to Dumas-Johnson being one of the drivers. A warrant was signed for his arrest, and Dumas-Johnson turned himself in on Wednesday evening before being released close to an hour later.

Dumas Johnson just finished his second season with the Bulldogs. He was named a first-team All-American after recording 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and 26 quarterback hurries. In 2021, Dumas-Johnson posted 22 tackles 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and two quarterback hurries while playing as a reserve linebacker. He has helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships while losing only one game during the last two years.

In December, Roman Harper of the SEC Network gave praise to Dumas-Johnson and how he plays the game. "The linebacker, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, oh my gosh. I'll say in front of everybody: I think he's actually better than Nakobe Dean as far as an NFL prospect," Harper said, per 247Sports. "He's bigger, the dude has just as much speed, and if you watch this guy he's flying around sideline to sideline making every single play. I love Nakobe Dean — and I say this with all due respect — but he's just better. He's bigger. He makes more plays, and he's an outstanding NFL prospect in due time."