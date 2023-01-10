Georgia Bulldogs Fans Flood Streets, Play With Fire After Football Team Wins National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs football team won the national championship for the second consecutive season, and the fans couldn't contain themselves. When the Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship game on Monday night, the fans who were watching the game at the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia began to flood the streets to celebrate. One video shows fans climbing on top of the street lights while others cheered them on. In another video, a fan starts a fire on the street as others began celebrating around it.

According to TMZ Sports, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department made "several arrests," but there were no reports received when it comes to property damage. Georgia fans were clearly happy to see the Bulldogs win another championship since they have come up short in recent years before winning it all in 2021. Georgia has now won four national titles and is the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era.

Athens is an absolute scene



The Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions pic.twitter.com/FWhF6f7paJ — Patrick Cassat (@PatrickCassat) January 10, 2023

"I want to thank our fans for traveling all the way out here," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that was played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. "I hope they understand the message I'm about to say. They can't take it for granted. You can't take opportunities like this for granted. And they showed up in full force. And they better never get tired of it because we need them here. We need them to back us. And you can't become complacent as a fan and we can't become complacent as coaches."

Georgia fans may burn Athens to the ground pic.twitter.com/VG7QUJYP6a — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2023

One player that stood for the Georgia Bulldogs is quarterback Stetson Bennett. The 25-year-old was named Offensive Player of the Game after throwing four touchdown passes and running for two more. This is the second straight year, Bennett was named Offensive Player of the Game for the national championship contest.

"I've been along for three years, we brought back pretty much the entire core of our offense from last year, so we were all clicking," Bennett said. "We had a really good offense. It makes me proud of what I've accomplished when I hear that because it means I've done some things right, but I don't know if it's accurate or not."