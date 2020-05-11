Georges St-Pierre Headed Into UFC Hall of Fame, and MMA Fans Have Thoughts
The UFC returned to action on Saturday night with UFC 249. The high-profile bouts featuring Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz drew considerable attention from viewers, but there was also some breaking news. Retired fighter Georges St-Pierre will be inducted as a member of the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame class.
The announcement was made during the UFC 249 broadcast. An accompanying video was also released that spoke about St-Pierre's MMA career, his brief departure from the sport and his return to capture the welterweight title. The Canadian fighter achieved a record of 20-2 during his UFC career and captured two titles. He also helped the fight organization set a record in 2011 when more than 55,000 people attended UFC 129 in Toronto.
"Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally," UFC president Dana White said. "He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We're proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020."
When UFC fans heard this news, they responded with considerable excitement. St-Pierre is someone that built up a massive fanbase during his MMA career and they believed that this was long overdue. His exploits in the ring are well-documented, but many fans feel that he is deserving of the induction due to avoiding scandals and issues throughout his career.
Finally the goat is being inducted to the hall of fame. There is no one more worthy other than GSP for the honor. Hands down the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Thank you GSP for all the memories. @GeorgesStPierre @danawhite @btsportufc @ufc pic.twitter.com/7yIv7sfW3N— Atiqueul Islam (@islam_atiqul) May 11, 2020
GSP is an obvious choice for hall of fame. Does the UFC have a legends section reserved for the absolute elite? It could elevate 1 hall of famer every 5 years to legend status. To suggest a few,GSP,Chuck,Couture...— Dan (@Dan55917516) May 11, 2020
Congrats GSP on your induction into the Hall of Fame. You’re a true champ. #ufc249— The Kragen (@SaipanSeaman) May 11, 2020
It’s about time we put GSP in the hall of fame https://t.co/p5PJcIOKq3— The Tweeting Lebanese (@MichaelZeitouni) May 11, 2020
"he was a class of his own. he represents the best aspects of mixed martial arts"
AAAAAAAHHHHHHHH I GOT ADDICTED TO MMA BECAUSE OF GSP!!!!!!!!!!!! I miss seeing him fight. damn this guy is good. he deserves the hall of fame and more tbh. https://t.co/c0Ovlv1IBL— dog mom (@aaaaraiko) May 11, 2020
Being called by the UFC president to tell you that you’ve been inducted into the Hall of Fame must be rewarding and the dream that every fighter pursues. Well - deserves for GSP. A true legend in the business of sport. https://t.co/104so9QqV2— Piero Curi (@curi_piero) May 11, 2020
GSP inducted into the UFC hall of fame cemented his Status as the Goat. Never been popped for a PED, beaten nothing but the best and avenged his two losses with ease . GSP is the Goat of MMA— Sam (@crunchrap47) May 10, 2020
If they would only allow one fighter to be in the Hall of Fame it should be GSP. He's the greatest fighter of all time and for so many reasons.— Gregory Michaels (@MichaelsGregory) May 11, 2020
GSP getting into the UFC Hall of Fame is the greatest sport moment of all time— B🩳 (@fvckboyko) May 10, 2020
This is the Hall of Fame. GSP is the greatest mma athlete of all time. Period. There is no goat argument. It's him. https://t.co/WEZ5Dpq5vR— Mr Llama (@spittingllama_) May 10, 2020
I can’t stress this enough my favorite UFC fighter all time GSP enters the Hall of Fame and well deserved too, tres bien— Jotaro Kujo’s son (@RayNotTai97) May 10, 2020
Canadian mixed martial artist, Georges St-Pierre, will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame⭐️👏
St-Pierre dominated the welterweight category and is a pioneer of his discipline in Canada and across the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/z12H4PmCHD— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) May 10, 2020
The biggest inspiration I ever had to compete in MMA was this man right here.
I am a proud fan boy. Man crush level 9,000. A fan before it was "cool" to be a fan.
Congrats to my man GSP on the induction into the UFC hall of fame. BEYOND well deserved. The greatest of all time. https://t.co/LY9RNWehig— SinisterSeneker (@SinisterSeneker) May 10, 2020
Congratulations to @GSP for the @ufc hall of fame induction. There is no one in the history of this sport that is more deserving than you. Thank you for representing canada so well #UFC249— Fight Potato (@FightPotato_) May 10, 2020
I'm proud of Canada as last night. One of our godly athletes, better than Americans, was announced to be going into the UFC Hall of Fame. GSP!— "Payne Gretzky" Patti Masterson (@PayneGretzky) May 10, 2020
GSP inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame last night was well overdue— ★ K E N N Y ★ (@TheKennyScott) May 10, 2020
