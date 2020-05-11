Georges St-Pierre Headed Into UFC Hall of Fame, and MMA Fans Have Thoughts

The UFC returned to action on Saturday night with UFC 249. The high-profile bouts featuring Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz drew considerable attention from viewers, but there was also some breaking news. Retired fighter Georges St-Pierre will be inducted as a member of the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame class.

The announcement was made during the UFC 249 broadcast. An accompanying video was also released that spoke about St-Pierre's MMA career, his brief departure from the sport and his return to capture the welterweight title. The Canadian fighter achieved a record of 20-2 during his UFC career and captured two titles. He also helped the fight organization set a record in 2011 when more than 55,000 people attended UFC 129 in Toronto.

"Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally," UFC president Dana White said. "He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We're proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020."

When UFC fans heard this news, they responded with considerable excitement. St-Pierre is someone that built up a massive fanbase during his MMA career and they believed that this was long overdue. His exploits in the ring are well-documented, but many fans feel that he is deserving of the induction due to avoiding scandals and issues throughout his career.