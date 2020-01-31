‘General Hospital’ Star James Patrick Stuart’s Kobe Bryant, Pilot Comments Stir Social Media

General Hospital star James Patrick Stuart recently made some comments regarding the death of Kobe Bryant and his helicopter pilot, and the soap opera star’s words have stirred up social media users. In a tweet, Stuart wrote, “I went to Jr. High School a few miles from where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter went down. Those mountains are the same ones from the opening sequence of the MASH tv show.”

He added: “The 101 freeway rises into them. God help even the finest pilot using that freeway to visually navigate in fog.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many have since been responding to the post, and we have complied those replies below. Scroll down to see what Stuart’s fans and followers are saying.

​

So sad. Still so heartbreaking 🙏💔I didn’t know those were the mountains in the opening sequence of MASH. — Debbie Riccio (@DebraJoRiccio) January 29, 2020

So sad. My heart breaks for the families. 😓 — Lisa reichnach (@Momii87) January 29, 2020

​

I also read this was the only pilot Kobe felt safe flying him. Clearly he knew what he was doing. Unfortunately, shit happens. Tragedies happen. — Stefanye (@StefsTweeting) January 29, 2020

That hits way too close to home😥. Such a tragedy… heartbreaking for all involved. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain💔💔. I’m not sure how one recovers from this. — Jody Jackson (@JodygirlJac) January 29, 2020

​

Ugh I’m just so heartbroken over this. My prayers are with Kobe’s family and all the families involved. God Bless them all 🙏🙏🙏 — Rachel Foley (@racheltinkerbel) January 29, 2020

It’s just devastating — Rachel Herrera (@Rachelherrera11) January 29, 2020

​

So very tragic for ALL involved and their loved ones — Meredith Pedroza (@PedrozaMeredith) January 30, 2020

Oh goodness. The officials said the area was remote but I had no idea! 💔💔💔 — Sara (@sara_freeman1) January 29, 2020

​

Something so beautiful becomes so haunting…💔 — JMG208 (@JMoiraG) January 29, 2020

Know that area very well and, sadly, you are so dead-on-target. — Matthew Diestel (@MatthewDiestel) January 29, 2020

​

They missed clearing the mountains by 20 feet! The chopper was missing a terrain warning system. — Malti_Sharma (@Malti_Sharma) January 29, 2020

I went to A. E. Wright, too. My childhood home was a mile from that crash site. The fog there is so bad. 😓 — LA (@soleilani) January 29, 2020

​

I thought the same thing regarding the terrain. It’s so heartbreaking. — Tina Moore (@TMoore8114) January 29, 2020