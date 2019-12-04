Watch Garry Sheffield Hit Monster Home Run While Smoking a Cigar

Former MLB star Gary Sheffield may be 51 years old, but he still has plenty of power in his arms. The 22-year veteran proved this recently when he posted a video of him launching baseballs with an aluminum bat. Sheffield was thrown three pitches, and he easily hit them all out of the baseball park.

As the video on Twitter showed, Sheffield was prepared for the at-bat opportunity. He got in position, broke out his signature wiggle, and then connected with all three pitches. The power in his swing was evident as all three headed over the far fence.

“Put it in the bank,” Sheffield said as he walked away from the batter’s box. He also hit all three home runs while smoking a cigar.

“51 years old and still has the fastest hands alive,” Sheffield later wrote on Instagram. “Haha old man still got it.”

A 22-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Sheffield played for multiple teams and was known for his ability to hit home runs with ease. He launched 509 throughout his career (26th all-time), posting a career-high 43 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000. Sheffield also hit another six home runs during postseason play with the Florida Marlins, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees.

Sheffield was named a nine-time All-Star in his career and played in All-Star games in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was also named the 1992 Major League Baseball Player of the Year in 1992, the same season that he took home the 1992 NL Batting Title.

In eight of his 22 seasons as a pro, Sheffield hit 30-plus home runs. His final four seasons were slightly less productive given that he finished with fewer than 25 each year, but Sheffield still built a reputation for his ability to launch baseballs over the wall with regularity.

Since finishing his career with the New York Mets in 2009 and retiring in 2011, the 1997 World Series champion has been keeping busy working as a sports agent. The head of Sheffield Management & Entertainment Group started out with one lone client, former Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Jason Grilli, but he has since added three other figures to the roster. Sheffield now works with Cleveland Indians pitcher James Hoyt, second baseman Jemile Weeks, and pitcher Yordy Cabrera.

Photo Credit: Duane Burleson/Getty