Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Beyond Pumped After Heat Clinch NBA Finals Appearance

✖

The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2013-14 season and have an opportunity to win another championship. This news brings considerable excitement to the home of LA's Finest star Gabrielle Union and her husband, former Heat star Dwyane Wade. The pair reacted to the series win over the Boston Celtics with a celebratory video on Instagram.

Union posted the clip on her page, which featured her yelling, "Let's go, baby!" multiple times. She panned the camera over to first show a photo of the Heat's starting five back when Wade was still playing for the team. She then showed Wade clapping, who moved around in celebration. "MIAMI HEAT BACK TO THE FINALS!! Lets gooooooooooo!!! So proud of these guys!!!!! [Miami Heat]" Union wrote in the caption of her video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

Wade also reacted to the news on his Instagram page. He posted a video of him saying, "I love it" and then predicted a win in four games. Some fans agreed with him and said that the Heat would add another championship in 2020. Others, however, said that the Los Angeles Lakers are destined for a win and would secure the trophy in either five or six games.

Of course, there was one segment of the fanbase that had a request for Wade. They wanted him to come out of retirement, sign a 10-day contract and rejoin the Heat for the pivotal series against the Lakers. Wade hasn't played in an NBA game since the end of the 2018-19 season, but many fans proclaimed that he could still contribute en route to a championship win.

Wade may want to see his former team defeat the Lakers in the NBA Finals, but that will require him rooting against a former teammate. LeBron James currently plays for the Southern California team, but he previously partnered with Wade in South Florida. The two NBA players led the Heat to the NBA Finals four separate times and won two championships. James then departed for Cleveland and ultimately Los Angeles. Wade also briefly left Miami but later returned to finish out his career. Now he is enjoying retirement.

Fans don't ultimately know if the Lakers or Heat will reign supreme during the NBA Finals series. However, they have expressed excitement about the series between two of the league's best teams. The NBA Finals officially begin on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.