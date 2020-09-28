NBA Finals to Feature Lakers vs. Heat, and Fans Are Losing It
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, ending the Western Conference Finals series after only five games. One day later, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and set up a championship series against the Lakers. The South Florida team will now attempt to win another NBA Finals title against LeBron James, the man who helped deliver championships in 2012 and 2013.
With the news that the Lakers and Heat would face off, fans of both teams headed to social media to make bold predictions. Adam Irigoyen, star of Netflix's Away and a noted Heat fan, said that a "bunch of goons" are on their way to win. Those that support the Lakers, on the other hand, said that James would lead the Southern California team to a championship in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The discussions continued as NBA fans rejoiced about the high-profile Finals matchup.
So I’m super excited for the Finals
Heat VS Lakers
It’s a win win for me dawg ! Either my boy gets his 4th title and do it for Kobe or THE CAROL CITY GOONS take it for OUR CITY !! 🥴🥴🥴
HEAT IN 7 🔥🔥🔥— Renzo (@renzoramos1728) September 28, 2020
big shoutout to @MiamiHEAT!!! we’re back in the finals baby! Bam. Herro. Jimmy Buckets. Spo! a bunch of GOONS on their way to win the chip!— Adam Irigoyen (@adamirigoyen) September 28, 2020
KEEP SLEEPING ON THIS HEAT SQUAD.....I DARE YOU #NBAFinals #MIAMIHEAT @MiamiHEAT— Tompson Lubin (@TLubin6) September 28, 2020
Doubtful he will go 2011 mode— Lil Deathnote (@Fraka321) September 28, 2020
its for Kobe all the way
Ngl, this NBA finals is gonna be epic regardless who wins, but I’m taking the heat in 7. I️ would love to see LEBRON win the title for Kobe tho.— Ora | HTG ☢️ (@YaBoiHTG) September 28, 2020
Lakers Heat finals 👀 LeBron revenge series against the heat. Lakers fans also revenge against them. Just wish Kobe was here to watch 😔 we all know he’s looking down on this team tho rooting them on! #ForKobe #MambaForever— aj ⛳️ (@Refuzes) September 28, 2020
Miami have a bunch of dogs— swooshcloud (@swooshcloud) September 28, 2020
bam is an all star center who can score rebound and pass
butler is a star leading this great group
Herro is a future star who is showing is now Robinson is a sniper from 3
they have the best defense in the bubble
so with that said lakers in 4
Man I want the Lakers to win the finals for kobe then I used to be a heat fan back in 2011... imma just watch the series— Lint Licker 🐐 (@ItsYPG) September 28, 2020
I hope Miami wears those jerseys at least once in the series— 49ers (2-1) (@Yoo_andres209) September 28, 2020
Heat have one star and 4 future stars. If they pull this one out it’ll be a dynasty for a long time 🔥🔥— sports13freak (@sports13freak) September 28, 2020
Me cheering for my heat against lebron #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/hWTwEKkcNO— Kenyon Johnson (@kenyontj) September 28, 2020
the ONLY good thing about 2020 is the #NBAFinals #LakeShow vs #HEATTwitter— NiiKKiiD 🍋🇮🇹 (@_NiiKKii_D) September 28, 2020
Bring it on!#LakeShow— Sangeeta Tamang (@SangeetaTamang8) September 28, 2020
😂😂😂😂 Sorry to disappoint but.. Slow down Lebron and AD and they have nothing. Miami’s 3 point shooting is too much. They’re a complete team versus the 2 dimensional lakers. Heat in 6 🔥— sports13freak (@sports13freak) September 28, 2020