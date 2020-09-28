NBA Finals to Feature Lakers vs. Heat, and Fans Are Losing It

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, ending the Western Conference Finals series after only five games. One day later, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and set up a championship series against the Lakers. The South Florida team will now attempt to win another NBA Finals title against LeBron James, the man who helped deliver championships in 2012 and 2013.

With the news that the Lakers and Heat would face off, fans of both teams headed to social media to make bold predictions. Adam Irigoyen, star of Netflix's Away and a noted Heat fan, said that a "bunch of goons" are on their way to win. Those that support the Lakers, on the other hand, said that James would lead the Southern California team to a championship in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The discussions continued as NBA fans rejoiced about the high-profile Finals matchup.