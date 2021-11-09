NFL Legend Frank Gore to Face NBA All-Star in Boxing Match

Frank Gore is taking on a new sport. On Tuesday, it was announced that the legendary NFL running back will take on former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in a boxing match. The fight will happen on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, and will be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout. Gore and Williams will be making their pro boxing debuts. The fight is contracted for 215 pounds and four rounds, according to ESPN.

“I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on,” Gore said in a statement. “Boxing has me excited, and on Dec. 18 expect fireworks!” Fore has been training in boxing for years. He declined offers from NFL teams this year to get ready for the fight. Gore last played for the New York Jets last season and rushed for 653 yards at 37 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams, who last played in the NBA in 2017, has always been a fan of boxing.”Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days,” Williams said in a statement. “Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler. Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut.”

Gore was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. He was with the team for 10 seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Gore played for the Colts for three seasons before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and the Buffalo Bills in 2019. In his career, Gore played in 241 games, which is an NFL record for a running back. He’s also the first player in NFL history to have 12 consecutive 1,2000 yards seasons from scrimmage.

Williams was drafted No. 3 overall by the Utah Jazz in 2005. He also played for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers in his 12-year career. He was named an NBA All-Star three times and selected to the All-NBA Second Team twice. He also won two Olympic gold meals with Team USA Basketball (2008, 2012).