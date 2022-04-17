Former WWE and WCW Star Suffers Two Strokes Ahead of Dementia Diagnosis

✖

Former WWE and WCW star Virgil, real name Mike Jones, is facing a tough battle, according to a series of posts on Twitter. As reported by The Daily Star, Jones revealed that he suffered a pair of strokes without fully realizing it, leading to a troubling diagnosis of dementia.

"I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share. If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it's because i was given bad news," the former star writes. "Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn't right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues."

Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.



If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news. pic.twitter.com/R9koWjAax5 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022

Jones then lists off his mounting health trouble, noting that "I suffered 2 massive strokes" and sharing that he didn't know until he had trouble moving one of his arms. "It's basically not able to do anything," Jones wrote, adding that this was the decent news.

"The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me," Virgil reveals. "I'm nervous I'm scared & God knows I can't afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It's really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive. What am I asking for? Well 4 starters, my roommate and team have helped me with this page to help me get [by]."

Donate https://t.co/OaXAHCGdPi



Buy my game https://t.co/0oL9gTf1YW



If you need anything from me like an autograph or shoutout or anything therealvirgil1@gmail.com — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022

The former WWE star then posted a link to Paypal for donations and a link to his mobile game. The ask for donations is far different from the last time Jones used GoFundMe or asked for donations, hoping to become a millionaire just through fan donations. It's not something anybody should face, especially folks who lack a sturdy support system.

Hopefully, he can find some help and assistance beyond where he's at now. It's a start, but it is also a long road. Here's hoping for the best.