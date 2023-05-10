Former NFL Quarterback Suggests Aaron Rodgers Is 'Washed Up'

Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets was one of the biggest moves in the 2023 NFL offseason, and many fans, experts and players have shared their thoughts on the trade. But one former NFL quarterback believes that Rodgers going to the Jets is bad for his career. Scott Mitchell who played quarterback in the NFL from 1990-2001, spoke about the former Green Bay Packers quarterback on his podcast Unrivaled with co-host Alex Kirry and downplayed the Jets' chances of reaching the Super Bowl with Rodgers as the QB.

"I don't believe he will get [the Jets] to the Super Bowl," Mitchell said, per Fox News. "Aaron Rodgers may be overrated and washed up. He's going to get washed up with the Jets." Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season, but it was the only time he got the team to the big game. Nonetheless, the Packers were one of the top teams in the NFC while Rodgers was QB 1. Since 2008 which was Rodgers' first season as the team's starter, Green Bay won the division eight times and reached the NFC title game five times. In comparison, the Jets have only reached the playoff twice since 2008 and have gone through its share of quarterbacks during that span.

"I'm here because I believe in this team," Rodgers said during his introductory press conference last month. "I believe in Coach Saleh, I believe in the direction of Joe Douglas — he's drafted really well the last couple of years. Obviously, Robert has the right sauce, so I'm excited about getting to work with him, Brick [DC Jeff Ulbrich], Marquand [Manuel, DBs coach], who's a former teammate of mine. It's a great staff."

Rodgers is confident he can help the Jets win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. "This is an opportunity to be a part of a city that's hungry, a team with an incredible fan base that's hungry to win again. Twelve years without playoffs, not a Super Bowl win since Super Bowl III — it's been a long time. So the opportunity to be a part of something special here, it's different," Rodgers said. "It's similar to Green Bay in that way."