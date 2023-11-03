Former NFL Quarterback Says Matthew Perry Was 'Instrumental' in His Addiction Recovery

A former NFL quarterback is paying tribute to Matthew Perry who was found dead in his hot tub on Saturday. Ryan Leaf spoke about the Friends star on his PointsBet podcast The Straight Line and said he helped him get on the right track.

"He was really instrumental in my recovery," Leaf said, per New York Post. "I got out of prison and when I got to Los Angeles, Matt put his arm around me — immediately. And he carried me for about my first six months in Los Angeles, trying to be a sober person in a public platform.

I’ve waited to speak about this. It’s hard to. When there are those who actually have had a hand in saving your life what can you really say…Thank you Matt, my family thanks you, and I hope you now have found that peace! #soberlife pic.twitter.com/MK515hFAuB — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) November 1, 2023

"I don't know if I'm here right now, being able to do stuff like this, or anything, if it weren't for him, and for him sharing his story and making me understand that you can be a guy in the public eye that everyone knows and still be sober, humble and about helping other people."

Leaf, 47, has been open about his addiction battle that led to burglary and drug charges in Montana in 2012. He added that he is approaching 12 years of sobriety and spoke about the "outpouring of love" that has been expressed for Perry since his death. Leaf was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft but lasted just four seasons in the league.

"Most people didn't have a relationship with him. Most people viewed him through a lens on the TV and he made them laugh and gave them something else," Leaf said. "I think my only takeaway from this all is that he wanted to be viewed as someone who wasn't this famous TV star, but as someone who actually gave back and made it about other people and wanted to inspire. And that's certainly how I'm going to remember him."

Perry died last Saturday at the age of 54. He played Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work in 2002. After Perry's death, the cast members of Friends said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."