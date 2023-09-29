Tom Brady's Former Teammate Arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning after he released a series of troubling social media posts, including a video where he was seen crying, according to CBS Sports. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada and remains in custody. The bail has been set at $15,000, and a court date has been scheduled for Dec. 4. Jones has been officially charged with violating a temporary protection order, but the specifics of his arrest are not clear.

The Raiders released a statement, saying they are "hopeful Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts." Jones has been away from the Raiders since Sept. 5, after an alleged dispute over access to the team's facility. He wrote on social media Monday night that he was tasked to a hospital "against my will" last week by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was then transferred to a behavioral health facility.

"I'm going to stay with where I'm at," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said about Jones' arrest, per ESPN. "I don't have much to add to any of that. Nothing's changed on our end in terms of what his status is and everything else. It is what it is." McDaniels went on to say he cares for all his players and wants what is best for them. "That will never change," McDaniels said. "That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we've coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So just kind of take it as it comes here as we're going through this and continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there's not much we can do other than that."

Jones, 33, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders last year and finished the 2022 season with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2016-2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro First Team twice. Jones was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played with Tom Brady for four seasons. During that time, Jones was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl during the 2014 season.