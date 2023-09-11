Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested, Accused of 'Terroristic Threatening'

Former NFL defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on Monday after police responded to a report of an "unruly passenger" at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Jones was arrested on misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner said police were called at 6 a.m. local time on Monday to help crew members with an unruly passenger. She stated Jones was the passenger "arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone Country Detention Center."

When Jones was released from jail, he spoke to reporters about the incident. The 39-year-old said he didn't do anything wrong and denied making terroristic threats. "Do I look intoxicated to you?"Jones asked a reporter, per TMZ Sports. "I only been locked up for two hours. Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?" Jones went on say, This s— getting old, bro. It's getting old. And we gotta stop doing this." Jones explained the incident started when he asked to move seats after the electric outlet at his assigned spot wasn't working.

BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5 — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023

Jones played in the NFL from 2005 to 2018 and spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans No. 6 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the Titans for three seasons before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. Jones was in Dallas for one season as he was cut by the team in February 2009.

For the 2009 season, Jones did not play in the NFL. He agreed to sign with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, but the team announced they were no longer interested in him after Jones called the Canadian Football League the United Football League. In 2010, Jones signed with the Bengals and was with the team for eight seasons. In 2014, Jones was named to the All-Pro First Team after averaging 31.3 yards per kick return as a return specialist. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after posting 62 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and 12 passes defended as a cornerback. In 2018, Jones signed with the Denver Broncos and played in seven games before being cut by the team. Jones announced his retirement in May 2019.