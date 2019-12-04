Former NFL Executive Sees Antonio Brown Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Antonio Brown is likely not going to play this season as the NFL has yet to make a decision on his future after talking to him about his sexual assault allegations. But could we see the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots receiver in a Dallas Cowboys uniform? Former NFL executive Michael Tannenbaum believes Brown could sign with the Dallas Cowboys based on what team owner Jerry Jones had to say about his team recently.

“If and when his eligibility is cleared up by the league and the players association, and he is available to play, reading between the lines of Jerry’s comments, I would not be surprised to see Antonio Brown be a Dallas Cowboy between now and the end of the season,” Tannenbaum said while appearing on the ESPN Radio radio show Golic and Wingo.

After the Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, Jones told reporters, “there aren’t too many things I wouldn’t do financially to win another Super Bowl. I’ll tell you what – it would be something indecent. There isn’t much I wouldn’t do.”

“We all listened to Jerry Jones after the game, he talked about ‘I’m gonna do whatever it takes to get this team in the playoffs’ including keeping Jason Garrett as the head coach,” Tannenbaum said.

Back in October, Jones was asked if he was interested in signing Brown since they were coming off a three-game losing streak and Brown was recently cut from the Patriots.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player. I like our depth. I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody. But I believe we’d go with the depth we have,” Jones said according to The Athletic.

The Cowboys are leading the NFC East, but they are 6-6 and they have lost three of their last five games. They are looking for consistency on both sides of the ball and Brown could give them a spark on offense. Even if Brown isn’t eligible to play this season, the Cowboys are looking to win a Super Bowl and Brown is still a dangerous weapon who can stretch the field.

Brown has only played in one game this year and that was in Week 2 when he helped the Patriots earn a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. In that game, Brown posted four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Steelers and was named to seven Pro Bowls while being named to the All-Pro First Team four times.