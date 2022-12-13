Former NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver Comes out of Retirement

An NFL wide receiver who announced his retirement in October is making a comeback. Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement as he signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Earlier this season, Beasley was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but retired on Oct. 5. His agent, Joel Turner told ESPN that Beasley wanted to "be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."

Turner continued: "His wife and kids are still back home in Texas. They came out for the first game, went through the evacuation last week which the Tampa Bay organization hasn't received near the credit they deserve for the way they handled [Hurricane Ian] — nothing but first class by the Glazer family, [general manager] Jason [Licht] and [coach] Todd [Bowles]. He doesn't want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them."

Back in Buffalo.



We’ve signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad and released WR Marquez Stevenson: https://t.co/l7tWZUZPkF pic.twitter.com/ymrIEOV6rg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 13, 2022

Beasley is very familiar with the Bills as he played for the team from 2019-2021. In 2020, Beasley had one of the best seasons in his NFL career, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns leading to him being named to the All-Pro Second Team. Last season, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. He was cut by the Bills in March of this year before signing with the Buccaneers in September.

Beasley signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He made the team and remained on the roster for seven seasons while becoming a popular player among fans. In his seven years with the Cowboys, Beasley caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season was in 2016 when he recorded 75 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Beasley adds much-needed depth to the Bills' wide receiver group. The team is looking to make a run at the Super Bowl, and things are looking good as the Bills are 10-3 on the year which is good enough for first place in the AFC standings. Quarterback Josh Allen is having a strong season, completing 64% of his passes for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 95.5 passer rating.